Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 69,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

SUPN stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $913.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

