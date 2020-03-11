Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC increased its position in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $11,207,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Avalara by 3,310.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Avalara by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 157,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 115,864 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avalara by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 68,701 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,601.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,154 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

