Barclays PLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Providence Service worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.08 million, a PE ratio of -165.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The Providence Service Co. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The Providence Service’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

