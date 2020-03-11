Bank of Hawaii Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $99,360,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after buying an additional 633,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,461,000 after buying an additional 422,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after buying an additional 238,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

