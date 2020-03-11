Bank of Hawaii Acquires 907 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth about $111,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,223,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,189,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,714,000 after acquiring an additional 558,538 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,289,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after buying an additional 494,364 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRP. UBS Group raised their target price on Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

TRP stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 74.04%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

