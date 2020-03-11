Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,202 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Fastenal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.