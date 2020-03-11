HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in HealthStream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in HealthStream by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HealthStream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of HSTM opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.21 million, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.72. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.