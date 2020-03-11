Carrie E. Hansen Sells 13,240 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 13,240 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $334,839.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $372,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $795,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $5,061,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.