Carrie E. Hansen Sells 13,240 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 13,240 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $334,839.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
