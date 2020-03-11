Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.34 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,756 shares of company stock worth $4,534,589. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after acquiring an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

