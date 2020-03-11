Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NYSE:HP opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after buying an additional 814,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 792,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after buying an additional 641,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 385,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

