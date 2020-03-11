Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NYSE:HP opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after buying an additional 814,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 792,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after buying an additional 641,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 385,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

Analyst Recommendations for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HealthStream, Inc. Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC
HealthStream, Inc. Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC
Carrie E. Hansen Sells 13,240 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings Stock
Carrie E. Hansen Sells 13,240 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings Stock
Gilead Sciences Rating Lowered to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Gilead Sciences Rating Lowered to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Helmerich & Payne Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
Helmerich & Payne Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
Dorchester Minerals LP CEO Buys $217,143.92 in Stock
Dorchester Minerals LP CEO Buys $217,143.92 in Stock
Diamondback Energy PT Lowered to $106.00 at Raymond James
Diamondback Energy PT Lowered to $106.00 at Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report