Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO Buys $217,143.92 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO William Casey Mcmanemin purchased 16,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $217,143.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 731,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,475.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Casey Mcmanemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, William Casey Mcmanemin purchased 12,435 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $167,872.50.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.07. Dorchester Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3612 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DMLP. TheStreet cut Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 671,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 138,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 104,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

