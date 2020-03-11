Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

