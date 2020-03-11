Raymond James Downgrades Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) to Underperform

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

Shares of NYSE:CHK opened at $0.16 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $424.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.85.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,466,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 106,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 34.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,164,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 550,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 649,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 767,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 58,019 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 193.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 389,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

