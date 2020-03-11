Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan Sells 2,413 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gilead Sciences from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

