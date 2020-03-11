Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock Sells 10,000 Shares

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock sold 10,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $215,495.52.

Shares of BLBD opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $456.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08. Blue Bird Corp has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3,384.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

