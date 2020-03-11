Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) CFO Patrick Mcclymont Sells 14,206 Shares of Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,918.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Imax Corp has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Imax Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth $21,624,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Imax by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 636,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Imax by 14.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Imax by 138.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 186,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Imax by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.