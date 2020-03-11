Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) CEO Robin Raina Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) CEO Robin Raina acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,749 shares in the company, valued at $82,648,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robin Raina also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ebix alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Robin Raina acquired 20,000 shares of Ebix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $437,400.00.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ebix Inc has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $704.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBIX. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ebix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Ebix by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.