Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) Insider Richard Seville Sells 78,904 Shares

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) insider Richard Seville sold 78,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.83 ($2.00), for a total transaction of A$222,982.70 ($158,143.76).

Orocobre stock opened at A$2.26 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.92 million and a PE ratio of 37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.60. Orocobre Limited has a 12-month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of A$3.96 ($2.81).

Get Orocobre alerts:

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.