Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) Insider Richard Seville Sells 78,904 Shares

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) insider Richard Seville sold 78,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.83 ($2.00), for a total transaction of A$222,982.70 ($158,143.76).
Orocobre stock opened at A$2.26 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.92 million and a PE ratio of 37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.60. Orocobre Limited has a 12-month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of A$3.96 ($2.81).
