Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director A Scott Anderson Sells 6,638 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 399.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

