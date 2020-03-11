DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van Buys 64,500 Shares of Stock

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van purchased 64,500 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00.

NYSE DCP opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. DCP Midstream LP has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $34.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on DCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DCP Midstream by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

