Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $22,137,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 324,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 280,745 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 642,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $5,829,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

CAKE stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

