Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 778,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.09 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

