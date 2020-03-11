Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

