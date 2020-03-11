Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Preferred Bank worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of PFBC opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.28. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

