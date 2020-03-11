Capital Impact Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 246.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 120.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $199.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.04 and its 200 day moving average is $217.01. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,552 shares of company stock worth $12,450,906 in the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

