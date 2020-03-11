Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,231,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,501.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The GEO Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,042,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 265,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares in the company, valued at $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

