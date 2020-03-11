Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 2,045 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Medpace worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks set a price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

