ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

COP stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 88,446 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

