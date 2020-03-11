Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $84.90 and a 1-year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

