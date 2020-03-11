Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Lowered to $19.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 115.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.