Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,146,496 shares of company stock valued at $29,890,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 332,909 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.