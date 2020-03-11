ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKE. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

ONEOK stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 107,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $273,719,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

