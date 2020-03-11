Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAA. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

