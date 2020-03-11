Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE:OVV opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 141,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,797. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

