Zacks Investment Research Lowers Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Sell

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMRK. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

NMRK stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Newmark Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 96,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 76,103 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 141,801 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

