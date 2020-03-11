Siebert Williams Shank Downgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Hold

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of SM stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.06.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

