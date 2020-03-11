Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the period. W&T Offshore comprises 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of W&T Offshore worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTI. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.07. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

