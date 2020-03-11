Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for 1.4% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $213.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.17 and a beta of 0.55. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $252.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.81.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at $60,493,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total value of $568,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,220 shares in the company, valued at $37,366,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,744 shares of company stock worth $17,026,790. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

