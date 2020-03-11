Capital Analysts LLC Invests $32,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $107.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.