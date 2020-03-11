Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,697 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE PRU opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.