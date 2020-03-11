Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 53,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

