Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 358 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

COLD stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

