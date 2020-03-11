Capital Analysts LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

