Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

