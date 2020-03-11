Capital Analysts LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 773.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $83,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novartis by 102.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 274,355 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1,256.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 142,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.