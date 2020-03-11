Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. Avnet has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

