Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

