Capital Analysts LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Yum China by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,709,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,810,000 after buying an additional 186,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after purchasing an additional 947,056 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,584,000 after purchasing an additional 925,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Yum China by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,648 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

