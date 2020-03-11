Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $214,000 in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of TPB opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $471.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

