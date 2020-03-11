Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALA. Wedbush lifted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

